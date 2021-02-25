Four more die due to COVID-19 in York County

There were four additional deaths linked to COVID-19 reported Thursday in York County, bringing the death toll to 717 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

York County's case total also hit 35,528 an increase of 81 cases over the day before. There have been 129,260 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 3,852,446 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, the health department reported 2,356 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 922,990. About 90% of patients have recovered. There were also 81 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 23,868.

More than 28.3 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, with more than 506,200 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 112.7 million confirmed cases and more than 2.5 million deaths.