Police: Hanover man, 88, dies after tractor-trailer crash

An 88-year-old man died Tuesday afternoon, hours after a tractor-trailer struck his car in Hanover, officials said.

The crash happened at East Middle Street and York Street about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The man was taken by ambulance to UPMC Hanover Hospital, where he died at 1:23 p.m. despite several hours of resuscitative efforts, according to a York County Coroner's Office news release.

Hanover Borough Police said a 2001 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by a man from Orange, Virginia, struck the man's 2008 Toyota RAV4.

"He pulled into the intersection and was struck by the operator of a tractor trailer who reportedly failed to stop at a red light and then struck the victim's vehicle," according to the coroner's release.

The man's identity and cause of death will be released Wednesday after more family members are notified, the coroner's office stated.

An autopsy is scheduled Thursday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital. State police and Hanover Area Fire and Rescue assisted.

Hanover Borough Police is asking witnesses to the crash to contact the department through York County 911 or at 717-637-5575.