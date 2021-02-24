Police: Can you identify man who stole and sold $12K trailer?

Northern York County Regional Police need help identifying a man who allegedly stole a car hauler trailer and then sold it to an unsuspecting buyer.

Police said the Kaufman trailer was taken Feb. 8 from the ADESA auction parking lot, located at 30 Industrial Road in Conewago Township.

It's worth $12,000.

A man in New Jersey contacted state police there and reported that he unknowingly bought the stolen trailer, according to a department news release.

Police said the thief sold the trailer via "Facebook Market Place" under the profile “Jose Torres.”

The trailer was returned to the owner.

Anyone who can help identify the man is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-TELL(8355) or at tips@nycrpd.org.