York County food inspections: None out of compliance

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Feb. 9 to Feb. 16:

There were no restaurants out of compliance.

IN COMPLIANCE

Inspected Feb. 22, 2021

MCDONALD'S #16316, YORK TWP

Inspected Feb. 19, 2021

HALF NUTS POPCORN CO. LLC, WRIGHTSVILLE BORO

HAMPTON INN, HANOVER BORO

ROYAL FARMS #118, HANOVER BORO

WRIGHTSVILLE INN GRILLE & DRAFT, WRIGHTSVILLE BORO

Inspected Feb. 17, 2021

CANADOCHLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, LOWER WINDSOR TWP

DOLLAR GENERAL #20988, CONEWAGO TWP

GIANT FOOD #6079, YORK TWP

HISSHO SUSHI AT GIANT #6079, YORK TWP

JOHN WRIGHT RESTAURANT, WRIGHTSVILLE BORO

KFC-TACO BELL, NEWBERRY TWP

RED ROSE RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE, HELLAM TWP

SUNNYSIDE FARM, NEWBERRY TWP

WOOD FIRE ITALIAN GRILL, YORK TWP

YORKANA FIRE COMPANY #38, YORKANA BORO

Inspected Feb. 16, 2021

EASTERN YORK HIGH SCHOOL, LOWER WINDSOR TWP

EASTERN YORK MIDDLE SCHOOL, LOWER WINDSOR TWP

HOME 2 SUITES BY HILTON, YORK TWP

IHOP, YORK TWP

IMPERIAL GOURMET, YORK TWP

ISAAC'S DELI, YORK TWP

RESCUE FIRE COMPANY DALLASTOWN, DALLASTOWN BORO

RUTTER'S FARM STORE # 33, HANOVER BORO

RUTTERS #4, HELLAM TWP

SUBWAY, DOVER TWP

SUBWAY # 4276, HANOVER BORO