York County food inspections: None out of compliance
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Feb. 9 to Feb. 16:
There were no restaurants out of compliance.
IN COMPLIANCE
Inspected Feb. 22, 2021
MCDONALD'S #16316, YORK TWP
Inspected Feb. 19, 2021
HALF NUTS POPCORN CO. LLC, WRIGHTSVILLE BORO
HAMPTON INN, HANOVER BORO
ROYAL FARMS #118, HANOVER BORO
WRIGHTSVILLE INN GRILLE & DRAFT, WRIGHTSVILLE BORO
Inspected Feb. 17, 2021
CANADOCHLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, LOWER WINDSOR TWP
DOLLAR GENERAL #20988, CONEWAGO TWP
GIANT FOOD #6079, YORK TWP
HISSHO SUSHI AT GIANT #6079, YORK TWP
JOHN WRIGHT RESTAURANT, WRIGHTSVILLE BORO
KFC-TACO BELL, NEWBERRY TWP
RED ROSE RESTAURANT AND LOUNGE, HELLAM TWP
SUNNYSIDE FARM, NEWBERRY TWP
WOOD FIRE ITALIAN GRILL, YORK TWP
YORKANA FIRE COMPANY #38, YORKANA BORO
Inspected Feb. 16, 2021
EASTERN YORK HIGH SCHOOL, LOWER WINDSOR TWP
EASTERN YORK MIDDLE SCHOOL, LOWER WINDSOR TWP
HOME 2 SUITES BY HILTON, YORK TWP
IHOP, YORK TWP
IMPERIAL GOURMET, YORK TWP
ISAAC'S DELI, YORK TWP
RESCUE FIRE COMPANY DALLASTOWN, DALLASTOWN BORO
RUTTER'S FARM STORE # 33, HANOVER BORO
RUTTERS #4, HELLAM TWP
SUBWAY, DOVER TWP
SUBWAY # 4276, HANOVER BORO