Police: Newberry man beat cat to death after it bit him

A Newberry Township man was arrested for beating a cat after it bit him on the hand, police said.

Norman Dalton Denslow, 68, of the 2500 block of Old Trail Road, is charged with a felony aggravated cruelty to an animal, and a summary offense disorderly conduct.

Denslow is free on a nonmonetary bail, which includes supervision and restrictive conditions. He was arraigned Jan. 28 before District Judge Scott J. Gross. A preliminary hearing is Monday before Gross.

Newberry Township Police responded about 1:43 a.m. Jan. 28 to Denslow's residence after his daughter reported "her father just killed one of the family cats in the home."

The daughter told police she heard "loud slamming on the walls" in his bedroom, according to charging documents.

Denslow told police he was holding the cat when it bit him on the hand, according to the affidavit. That's when he punched the animal about 10 times.

Police found the cat lying motionless on the carpet but still breathing.

"There was serious bodily inquiry to the cats face and there was blood coming from the cats mouth and eyes," state charging documents.

SPCA Officer Otto Cruz said Tuesday that the cat had to be put down that same because of its injuries.