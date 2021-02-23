Police: Hellam Twp. man terrorized woman for days

A Hellam Township man was arrested after he abused a woman for days and left her with bruises from head to toe, police said.

Branden Michael Hunter, 20, of the 5300 block of Brummer Lane, is charged with a felony strangulation and with terroristic threats and simple assault, both misdemeanors.

He also faces harassment and criminal mischief damaging property with reckless or negligent intent, both summary offenses. He's free on $25,000 bail.

Hunter was arraigned Feb. 15 before District Judge Robert A. Eckenrode. A preliminary hearing is scheduled March 18 before District Judge John H. Fishel.

York Area Regional Police said Hunter terrorized the victim for days.

Police were called at 6:32 p.m. Feb. 8 when several witnesses reported they heard a woman screaming and yelling for help in the block of Second Street in Windsor Township.

The victim told police Hunter "has been doing stuff to her for several days," and she had bruising all over her body including her arms, legs, chest and back, according to charging documents.

Police also saw bruising on the woman's left ear and on her middle finger from when he allegedly twisted it two days earlier, according to charging documents.

The woman said Hunter stabbed her with his keys, punched her in the face and mouth, choked her and threatened to kill her.