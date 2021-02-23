Crash closes streets in downtown Hanover

Police are investigating a crash that happened about 10:30 a.m. in Hanover, on East Middle Street near York Street.

A York County 911 supervisor said the streets in the area will be shut down for an extended period of time.

At least one person was injured. The crash involved multiple vehicles.

The York County Coroner's Office had been called to the scene of the crash but was canceled about 11:15 a.m., according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.