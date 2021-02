Staff Report

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Wynter (Graybill) and Tyler Guderjohn: of Glen Rock, Feb. 20, a daughter.

Maddison and Matthew Mudgett: of East Berlin, Feb. 20, a daughter.

Hilda and Nde Forbanjong: of York, Feb. 21, a daughter.

Ashley (Manee) and Doug Sponseller: of New Oxford, Feb. 21, a son.