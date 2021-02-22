West York mulling new special event parking stickers, adding $5 fee

West York is considering changing its special event parking permits by switching to stickers instead of paper permits that have to be taped to car windows, officials said at a meeting Tuesday.

There would be a new $5 fee to cover the cost of the stickers, borough manager Shawn Mauck said.

Currently, residents don't pay anything for the paper permits, but the fee would be a once-a-year charge, Mauck said, and residents wouldn't be charged a second time in one year if they bought a new car or needed to update their information for a new sticker.

"It would be on their car all year long, and we would have, I think, an issue that’s been a problem for us for over 10 years, relatively resolved," he said.

The parking ordinance was designed to preserve residential parking spaces during big events such as the York State Fair and the annual street rod show, councilman Alan Vandersloot said Friday.

The fair was canceled last year because of COVID-19, but organizers have already announced plans for 2021, and this year's fair is scheduled for July 23-Aug. 1.

The system has worked well since it was introduced in the 1980s, Vandersloot said, but the proposed changes would make it more convenient and would run more smoothly.

For one thing, Mauck said residents now have to go to the borough hall to get their parking permits in person, and the program is run by volunteers who keep limited hours.

Lots of residents don't have time during the volunteers' hours, and there's usually a rush to get the permits in the two weeks leading up to the fair, Mauck said, which is inconvenient for residents and hard on the volunteers.

Under the new system, residents could request and pay for their permits online, and the borough would send the stickers in the mail.

Borough residents have also complained over the years about lack of privacy on the paper permits, which list residents' home addresses, Mauck said.

With the new stickers, home addresses would be replaced with a number registered to the permit holder, Mauck said.

Not all borough residents are covered in the ordinance, Vandersloot said.

Parking permits are available to residents who live in certain blocks of certain streets close to the York Expo Center property, which borders the borough to the northeast.

The borough council would need to amend the ordinance to allow the borough to charge a fee for the permits, Vandersloot said, but the stickers, and the expanded options for requesting and paying for them, would be beneficial for residents.

"It would just make the system, I think, work better year round," he said.

The borough council took no action on the ordinance Tuesday.

