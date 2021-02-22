Births for Monday, February 22
Staff Report
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Lacey and William Tome: of Dallastown, Feb. 17, a daughter.
Megan (Dettinger) and Andrew Jamison: of Felton, Feb. 17, a daughter.
Amber (Amspacher) and Zachary Zumbrum: of Spring Grove, Feb. 18, a daughter.
Angelica Marie (Mercado) Toro-Zaragoza and Jason Manuel Sanchez-Juarbe: of York, Feb. 19, a daughter.
Erica (Lauer) and Todd Pavusek: of New Cumberland, Feb. 19, a daughter.
Anne (Dearolf) and John Parson: of Holtwood, Feb. 20, a son.