SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
NEWS

Roburrito's Gut-Run Challenge supports local business, encourages running

Dawn J. Sagert
York Dispatch

The Roburrito's Gut-Run Challenge began with 29 runners receiving custom-made passports and consuming a limited edition breakfast burrito before embarking on a 13.3 mile journey for fitness, fun and burritos.

Runners pass pedestrians on a West Philadelphia street sidewalk during the Roburrito's Gut-Run Challenge as the group nears their second stop at Roburrito's in Central Market, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Runners would begin the 13.3 mile journey with a limited edition breakfast burrito at the Memory Lane location in the Eastern Market, receiving a passport to be stamped, when they purchase their burrito, at each of four Roburrito's establishments along the route, which would end at the Dallastown establishment. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Co-organizer Eric Ferree, of Seven Valleys, says he wanted something challenging, fun and different. He and fellow organizers Neal Barnaba and Chad Brown set the course so that runners would hit each of four local Roburrito's locations, eating a burrito (mini size recommended) on site, before having passports validated and going on to the next.

"I wanted to support the local business," said Ferree, "and encourage running in our community."

Event co-organizer Eric Ferree, right, of Seven Valleys, takes a limited edition breakfast burrito being distributed by Roburrito's Owner Rob Burrito during the first stop of the Roburrito's Gut-Run Challenge beginning at Roburrito's on Memory Lane in Springettsbury Township, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Runners would begin the 13.3 mile journey with a breakfast burrito, receiving a passport to be stamped at each of four Roburrito's establishments, upon purchase of a burrito, along the route ending in Dallastown where the final burrito would be compliments of the York Road Runners club. Burrito would also participate in the half-marathon. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Two runners drove from Tioga County to participate and Roburrito's owner Rob Burrito was one of the 27 runners who finished the course. 

The run was sponsored by York Road Runners Club, who paid for the final burritos at the Dallastown location for those who had their passports stamped and completed the course.