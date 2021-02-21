Roburrito's Gut-Run Challenge supports local business, encourages running

The Roburrito's Gut-Run Challenge began with 29 runners receiving custom-made passports and consuming a limited edition breakfast burrito before embarking on a 13.3 mile journey for fitness, fun and burritos.

Co-organizer Eric Ferree, of Seven Valleys, says he wanted something challenging, fun and different. He and fellow organizers Neal Barnaba and Chad Brown set the course so that runners would hit each of four local Roburrito's locations, eating a burrito (mini size recommended) on site, before having passports validated and going on to the next.

"I wanted to support the local business," said Ferree, "and encourage running in our community."

Two runners drove from Tioga County to participate and Roburrito's owner Rob Burrito was one of the 27 runners who finished the course.

The run was sponsored by York Road Runners Club, who paid for the final burritos at the Dallastown location for those who had their passports stamped and completed the course.