Saturday update: Four new deaths linked to COVID-19 in York County

There were four new deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Saturday in York County, bringing the total to 707 since the pandemic began, the state Department of Health reported.

Additionally, the state reported 132 new cases in the county, increasing the total to 35,108.

Statewide, there were 90 new deaths, bringing the new total to 23,570. According to state data, an additional 2,818 cases were reported Saturday for a new total of 911,591 since the pandemic began.

Approximately 3,815,778 patients have tested negative for COVID-19, including 127,982 people in York County.

About 89% of patients have recovered, according to data.

More than 28 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, with almost 496,100 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 110.8 million confirmed cases and more than 2.4 million deaths.