York City School District extends decision deadline on Lincoln Charter School expansion

York City School District officials might not decide whether Lincoln Charter School can expand its program to enroll middle school students until May.

The school board originally was scheduled to approve or deny the charter's proposal by Feb. 27. At a board meeting Wednesday night, board members voted to extend the deadline to May 1.

There was no discussion prior to the vote. Lincoln Charter School officials agreed to the extension, according to a board document.

The proposal would expand Lincoln Charter to offer sixth through eighth grade over three years. If approved, the program would begin with up to 250 sixth graders in the 2021-22 academic year. The process would finish in 2023-24, allowing up to 750 sixth grade through eighth grade students, according to a presentation on the plan.

The school board held two public hearings on the plan in December and January to get more information about the proposal. Board members have previously criticized the expansion for it's potential negative financial impact on the district. But the recent meetings had fewer discussions surrounding the financial challenges.