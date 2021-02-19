Friday update: Three new deaths linked to COVID-19 in York County

There were three new deaths attributed to COVID-19 on Friday in York County, bringing the total to 703 since the pandemic began, the state Department of Health reported.

Additionally, the state reported 106 new cases in the county, increasing the total to 34,976

Statewide, there were 67 new deaths, bringing the new total to 23,480. According to state data, an additional 2,778 cases were reported Thursday for a new total of 908,773 since the pandemic began.

Approximately 3,807,727 patients have tested negative for COVID-19, including 127,612 in York County.

About 88% of patients have recovered, according to data.

More than 27.9 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, with almost 493,500 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 110.4 million confirmed cases and more than 2.4 million deaths.