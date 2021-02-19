Police: Woman hit ex-boyfriend twice with car in Dover Twp.

A woman was arrested, accused of running her ex-boyfriend over twice with a car after he allegedly hit her in Dover Township, police said.

Yarelis Michelle Alvalle, 20, who doesn't have an address listed on court documents, faces a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor simple assault charge and a summary offense harassment.

She was arraigned Feb. 13 before District Judge James H. Morgan and is free on a $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 22 before District Judge David C. Eshbach.

The charges came about after Alvalle called police on an unrelated matter regarding her probation status, according to the affidavit.

Northern York County Regional Police responded about 1:45 a.m. Feb. 13 to the 3700 block of Davidsburg Road after a woman reported she had a warrant and wanted to turn herself in.

While questioning Alvalle, police noticed that her silver Toyota Camry looked beat up.

It had two flat tires on the driver's side, scratches, both side view mirrors were missing, there was a dent on the front of the hood and the windshield was broken, according to charging documents.

Alvalle said the damages were caused by someone who "must've been trying to vandalize her vehicle."

Alvalle's ex-boyfriend, who was also there, said the damages were actually from her "attempting to run him over" a day earlier in a parking lot at that address.

"He advised me that his knee hit the front of the vehicle and his hands were injured from holding on to the hood while she was driving with him on the vehicle," charging documents state.

Alvalle allegedly then changed her story about the damages, saying she only did it because she was fearful for her life since he had punched her.

A witness said she saw Alvalle hit her ex-boyfriend twice with the car. The first time he "jumped up onto the hood of the vehicle" before she slammed on the brakes and backed up.

"This threw (him) off the hood of the vehicle and onto the ground. While (he) was on the ground (she) put the vehicle in drive again and drove at (him) again this time striking him causing him to roll up over the hood and into the windshield," charging documents state.