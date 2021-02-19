Police: Jackson Twp. man arrested at gunpoint after 7-year-old asks neighbor for help

A Jackson Township man was arrested at gunpoint after his 7-year-old daughter asked a neighbor for help because her parents were fighting, police said.

Russell Brian Caiazzo, 46, of the 100 block of Farm Lane Circle, is charged with felony strangulation, a misdemeanor simple assault and a summary offense harassment.

He is in York County Prison on $25,000 bond. He was arraigned Saturday before District Judge James H. Morgan. A preliminary hearing his scheduled for March 12 before District Judge Thomas J Reilly.

Northern York County Regional Police responded to Caiazzo's residence about 8:30 p.m. Feb. 12 after a woman reported that a child "had run over to her house and told her to call the police because her parents were fighting."

The woman said she could hear the child's mother screaming to call 911 because her husband was holding a 9 mm. handgun, according to charging documents.

An officer arrived and, with his gun drawn, ordered Caiazzo to put his hands up outside the residence, according to charging documents, which said Caiazzo complied and was unarmed.

The couple had been arguing and got into a scuffle "due to both of them being under high stress," the court records state, and police said Caiazzo reeked of alcohol.

Caiazzo's wife said he "grabbed her in a headlock and took her to the ground," only letting her go after she bit him in the arm.

He said "he didn't know why he got the gun out" and never pointed it at his wife, which she confirmed, according to charging documents.

Police found an unloaded handgun on top of a hutch by the front door.