Here's when the snow is expected to end in York County

Snow was still falling over parts of York County Friday morning after yesterday's winter storm that brought about half a foot of snow to some areas.

York County remains under a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m. The advisory includes Fulton, Franklin, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and Lancaster counties.

Light snowing is likely to linger until then, adding up to another inch of snow, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Then there's a slight chance of snow showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., when the winter storm should roll out to the east and skies become partly cloudy by Friday night.

The heaviest snowfall blanketed York County Thursday morning. There was a lull that stretched into the night before another round of steadier snowfall returned and brought several more inches of snow overnight.

In York County, New Freedom had the highest snowfall total, 6.5 inches, and Shrewsbury came in second with 6 inches, according to according the weather service's latest snowfall report.

The weekend forecast is a combination of sunny to mostly clear skies.