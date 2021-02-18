York County offices, courts and schools closed during Thursday's winter storm

PennDOT reduces speed limit on I-83, announces vehicle restrictions
NEWS

Harper Ho
York Dispatch
A bus driver exits Central York High School on the first day of classes Friday, August, 28, 2020. The Central School District opted for in-person attendance. Bill Kalina photo

Most York County schools adjusted their learning schedules in advance of Thursday's snowstorm, which had created about a dozen traffic incidents from crashes to disabled vehicles by 5 a.m., according to York County 911's CAD system. 

In addition, York County offices and courts will be closed on Thursday, according to https://yorkcountypa.gov/

Here is a list of schools that are closed:

  • Central York - Closed, remote learning
  • Christian School of York - Closed
  • Dallastown Area - Closed, remote learning
  • Dover Area - Closed, remote learning
  • Eastern York - Closed, remote learning
  • Hanover Public School District - Closed, remote learning
  • Hope Christian School - Closed
  • Northern York County School District - Closed
  • Red Lion Area School District - Closed, remote learning
  • Red Lion Christian School - Closed
  • St. Rose Of Lima School - Thomasville - Closed
  • South Eastern - Closed, remote learning
  • Southern York County School District - Closed
  • South Western - Closed, remote learning
  • Spring Grove - Closed, remote learning
  • West Shore School District - Closed (Remote learning)
  • West York - Closed, remote learning
  • YMCA York and York County - Opening at 10 a.m. 
  • YMCA of Hanover - Closed
  • York Adventist Christian School - Closed
  • York Catholic - Closed, remote learning
  • York City - Closed, remote learning
  • York Learning Center - Closed
  • York Country Day School - Closed
  • York Suburban - Closed, remote learning

If you would like your organization’s cancellation, delay or early dismissal listed here, please email news@yorkdispatch.com