York County offices, courts and schools closed during Thursday's winter storm
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Most York County schools adjusted their learning schedules in advance of Thursday's snowstorm, which had created about a dozen traffic incidents from crashes to disabled vehicles by 5 a.m., according to York County 911's CAD system.
In addition, York County offices and courts will be closed on Thursday, according to https://yorkcountypa.gov/.
Here is a list of schools that are closed:
- Central York - Closed, remote learning
- Christian School of York - Closed
- Dallastown Area - Closed, remote learning
- Dover Area - Closed, remote learning
- Eastern York - Closed, remote learning
- Hanover Public School District - Closed, remote learning
- Hope Christian School - Closed
- Northern York County School District - Closed
- Red Lion Area School District - Closed, remote learning
- Red Lion Christian School - Closed
- St. Rose Of Lima School - Thomasville - Closed
- South Eastern - Closed, remote learning
- Southern York County School District - Closed
- South Western - Closed, remote learning
- Spring Grove - Closed, remote learning
- West Shore School District - Closed (Remote learning)
- West York - Closed, remote learning
- YMCA York and York County - Opening at 10 a.m.
- YMCA of Hanover - Closed
- York Adventist Christian School - Closed
- York Catholic - Closed, remote learning
- York City - Closed, remote learning
- York Learning Center - Closed
- York Country Day School - Closed
- York Suburban - Closed, remote learning
