York County offices, courts and schools closed during Thursday's winter storm

Most York County schools adjusted their learning schedules in advance of Thursday's snowstorm, which had created about a dozen traffic incidents from crashes to disabled vehicles by 5 a.m., according to York County 911's CAD system.

In addition, York County offices and courts will be closed on Thursday, according to https://yorkcountypa.gov/.

Here is a list of schools that are closed:

Central York - Closed, remote learning

Christian School of York - Closed

Dallastown Area - Closed, remote learning

Dover Area - Closed, remote learning

Eastern York - Closed, remote learning

Hanover Public School District - Closed, remote learning

Hope Christian School - Closed

Northern York County School District - Closed

Red Lion Area School District - Closed, remote learning

Red Lion Christian School - Closed

St. Rose Of Lima School - Thomasville - Closed

South Eastern - Closed, remote learning

Southern York County School District - Closed

South Western - Closed, remote learning

Spring Grove - Closed, remote learning

West Shore School District - Closed (Remote learning)

West York - Closed, remote learning

YMCA York and York County - Opening at 10 a.m.

YMCA of Hanover - Closed

York Adventist Christian School - Closed

York Catholic - Closed, remote learning

York City - Closed, remote learning

York Learning Center - Closed

York Country Day School - Closed

York Suburban - Closed, remote learning

If you would like your organization’s cancellation, delay or early dismissal listed here, please email news@yorkdispatch.com