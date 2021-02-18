Forecaster: York County will continue to see snow 'at a pretty good clip'

York County is being hit hard by the latest winter storm Thursday morning. York is seeing the highest snowfall totals in the region, with more than 4 inches of snow reported in some areas.

"Some places have had it coming down pretty good so far this morning down in York County," National Weather Service meteorologist Craig Evanego. "I think probably in the state, in your area is the most so far from this system. And it looks like it should continue to snow at a pretty good clip this morning down there."

Evanego said some areas have reported anywhere from 2 to 4.5 inches of snow.

Bands of moderate to heavy snow will continue in portions of the lower Susquehanna Valley, with the most persistent snowfall south of I-78 and US-22, according to the NWS.

Snowfall rates will reach or exceed an inch in some areas, and snow could periodically mix with sleet south of Route 30 Thursday afternoon and evening, according to forecasters.

Snowfall is expected to decrease in intensity between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to NWS, and then taper back into some periods of light snow, with less than an inch of additional accumulation Thursday night.

"We're thinking that a lot of what you see is what's going to come down this morning," Evanego said. "It looks like it will continue to snow lightly into tonight. But I think by daybreak tomorrow, it should pretty much be done with."

The winter storm warning issued for York County remains in effect until 10 a.m. Friday. It also includes Fulton, Franklin, Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and Lancaster counties.

The NWS has received reports of sleet near the Maryland state line, which means it's possible York County could see some ice pellets or light freezing rain later Thursday, Evanego said, adding "but it should be mostly a snow event."

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler said the department implores people to be vigilant and take precaution for the safety of themselves and PennDOT crews who have been at work since 4 a.m.

"Roads are snow covered. All of your counties, the crews are out patrolling. They're laying material where they can, and it really is too early for them to be plowing yet," she said at 8 a.m.

Schreffler said crews pretreated some streets Wednesday and hit the roads Thursday morning. She said crews will continue patrolling their designed areas until Friday morning through clean up.

"We treat every storm the same way pretty much if it's going to be drawn out across several hours," she said. "As the storm slows down later today, tonight we could start scaling back crews."

This is breaking news. Check back later for updates.