Police: Suspect accused of theft caught on camera in North York

Northern York County Regional Police need help identifying a man caught on camera opening unlocked cars parked on a North York street.

The department said it is investigating several thefts in the borough. Police didn't specify how many cars were involved, what was taken or when the alleged thefts happened.

Anyone who can help identify the man is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-TELL(8355) or at tips@nycrpd.org.

