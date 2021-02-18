Police: Can you identify woman using stolen credit card in West Manchester?
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
West Manchester Township Police need help identifying a woman they say used a stolen credit card on Jan. 28 to make purchases at several locations in the township.
Police didn't specify what was purchased, how much was spent or the addresses of the locations involved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew DeWitt at 717-792-9514, email mdewitt@wmtwp.com or submit a tip via Crimewatch app.