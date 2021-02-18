PennDOT reduces speed limit on I-83, announces vehicle restrictions

Staff report

With another snowstorm making driving hazardous, PennDOT has reduced the speed limit on Interstate 83 and other highways throughout the state.

The speed limit on I-83 is reduced to 45 mph, the Department of Transportation announced. The speed limit on Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike in York County is also reduced to 45 mph, according to 511PA.

Also, tier 1 vehicle restrictions went into effect at 1 a.m. Thursday for the interstate, PennDOT announced.

The restrictions mean these vehicles are prohibited from driving on the interstate: tractors without trailers; unloaded trailers; enclosed cargo delivery trucks; passenger vehicles towing trailers; RVs and motor homes; buses without chains; and motorcycles.

The vehicle restrictions also affect these highways: I-70, Pennsylvania Turnpike from Cranberry (exit 161) to the I-95 connector, I-81, I-99 and I-283, Route 22, Route 33, I-78, I-80, I-84, I-176, I-380, Pennsylvania Turnpike Northeastern Extension.