Police: Suspect in West York homicide armed and dangerous

Police have released the name of the man they believe gunned down another man as he went to an after-hours party at a Caribbean restaurant in West York.

Ronald C. Boyd Jr, 29, is wanted in connection with Sunday's slaying of Angel Perez II, 30, who West York Borough Police said was targeted in the shooting.

Boyd is considered armed and dangerous, according to a police news release, which said call 911 immediately if he is spotted.

Perez, of Springettsbury Township, was shot about 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Market Street. He died at 3:57 a.m. Sunday at WellSpan York Hospital from multiple gunshot wounds after being shot in the chest at close range, according to a York County Coroner's Office news release.

Police said Perez was standing on the sidewalk when he was struck by bullets. Investigators believe there was bad blood between the men because Boyd allegedly knew Perez would be attending the private party and went there to shoot him.

"We have reason to believe he was targeted and that the shooter was, in fact, anticipating a confrontation," Police Chief Matt Millsaps said.

Boyd and his accomplices fled after the shooting along with witnesses. Police said those who remained at the scene were highly uncooperative and offered little information.