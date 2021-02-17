Police: Hanover man exchanged nudes with 'too many' underage girls

A 20-year-old Hanover man has been accused of soliciting and exchanging sexually explicit photos and videos with at least three underage girls in York County.

Kane Michael Storm, of the first block of East Middle Street, was arrested Wednesday and is in York County Prison on $100,000 bond.

He is charged with knowingly permitting three minors to perform sexual acts via photograph, film or on a computer in addition to three counts of each of the following charges: child pornography; unlawful contact with minors that's obscene and other sexual materials and performances; disseminating explicit sex material to minors; criminal use of communication facility. All are felonies.

Storm also faces three counts of misdemeanor corruption of minors. He was arraigned Tuesday before District Judge Richard T. Thomas. A preliminary hearing is scheduled April 12 before Thomas.

State police said Storm exchanged and solicited nudes and sexually graphic videos with two 12-year-old girls and a 15-year-old girl for months last year.

The parents of the girls reported what happened to police, according to charging documents. Investigators found hundreds of photographs and at least a dozen videos of such exchanges.

When police questioned Storm in December and asked how many underage girls he did this with, Storm said "too many" and that "I know I was wrong for doing it."

One of the girls told police she would send him nudes "to get him to 'shut up."'