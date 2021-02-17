Fuel leak causes heavy traffic on I-83

There's a shoulder restriction on Interstate 83 north about 3 miles south of Exit 39A (Lewisberry Road) because of a fuel leak from a tractor-trailer, according to officials.

The restriction is active as of 9:25 a.m., according to 511PA.

PennDOT traffic cameras showed traffic is heavy but moving. An official at York County 911 said it's single-vehicle situation that was reported about 8:30 a.m., and there are no injuries.

This is breaking news. Check back later for updates.