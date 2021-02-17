6 to 9 inches of heavy snow possible in York County through Friday

A winter storm could bring heavy snowfall overnight through Friday morning to central Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

York County has a winter storm watch beginning Wednesday night, and the front could deliver 6 to 9 inches of snow, NWS announced Wednesday. The watch also includes Adams, Lancaster Cumberland, Dauphin and Franklin counties.

Snowfall is expected from 3 a.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday, when the winter storm rolls out, according to NWS.

The storm will also bring colder temperatures into the area, with York County seeing a high of 30 on Wednesday and 28 on Thursday, according to the forecast.

Much of central Pennsylvania's Susquehanna Valley is likely to see about half a foot of snow, and most of that snow will fall Thursday, the forecast said.

The area could see snow fall at the rate of an inch per hour early Thursday morning, according to the NWS.

Meteorologists had a predicted a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet with less than an inch of accumulation earlier in the week, but conditions have changed.

"The risk of a wintry mix Thursday night has been reduced and shifted farther to the southeast toward I-95," NWS announced.

The storm could impact travel

The weather service cautioned drivers to watch out for slippery road conditions that could impact the morning and evening commute Thursday.