York County Prison looking to set up probation, parole reentry hub

York County Prison is in the early stages of developing a probation and reentry services hub at the prison for inmates preparing for release.

This would be a dedicated space for York County's probation and parole services to meet inmates to provide better service to inmates and better teamwork between departments, Warden Clair Doll said Wednesday at a county Prison Board meeting.

"We just want to be able to provide space for the people that need to work together," he said. "It just makes it easier for them."

The vacant space is at the back of the prison near the newly relocated York County Coroner's Office. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement used to have its offices there but recently moved to a new building, Doll said.

ICE will still have a large presence at the prison, the warden said, and there will be no change to the area where immigration detainees are housed.

ICE is still paying for the leased offices because the rent is part of the contract between the county and the federal government, but the change in revenue will be negotiated in the next contract, Doll said.

Doll has long been an advocate of repurposing vacant space at the prison for other York County departments or offices. The new York County Coroner's Office at the prison opened last year in a renovated former ICE detainee dormitory, and the county is nearly finished building a morgue in the same area.

The prison's inmate population has been reduced over the years in large part due to the efforts of the county's probation and parole services, the warden said.

Doll said it was too early to say when the new reentry unit might be up and running because the project is still in the early stages.

April Billet-Barclay, director of York County Probation Services, could not be reached for comment.