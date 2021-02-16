Police: Mail thief took package worth almost $1,500 in East Hopewell Township

A man reported someone stole a package worth almost $1,500 from his mailbox in East Hopewell Township, according to a news release from state police.

Police responded about 3 p.m. Feb. 9 to an address at Fulton School Road for a report of a theft, according to the release.

The package contained a Flir Scout III 240 thermal night vision monocular, the 38-year-old man said.

The man said someone took the package, worth $1,489, from his mailbox about 11:30 p.m. Feb. 5.