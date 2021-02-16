Police: 6-year-old calls 911 after being left alone with 2-year-old brother in York City

A 6-year-old boy called 911 and reported that he was home alone with his younger brother after their mother allegedly went to see her boyfriend, according to charging documents.

Moraima Rivera-Colon, 27, of the 400 block of South George Street in York City, faces two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children by a parent or guardian.

She was arrested and arraigned Feb. 9 before District Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney and is free on $1,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Monday before District Judge Ronald J. Haskell Jr.

York City Police were dispatched about 11:35 p.m. Dec. 28 to Rivera-Colon's residence after her 6-year-old son called 911 and relayed that his mother had left him and his 2-year-old brother home alone "to go to her boyfriend's house across the street."

Rivera-Colon came back to the house about 11:50 p.m. "and the first words out of her mouth were 'oh not again,"' charging documents state.

Police said Rivera-Colon was also charged in July 2020 with two counts of the same charge.

In that case, neighbors found the boys outside on the sidewalk unsupervised on South George Street while Rivera-Colon was again at her boyfriend's house, according to the affidavit.

The June charges were downgraded to disorderly conduct, which Rivera-Colon pleaded guilty to on Jan. 21, according to court records. She is awaiting sentencing in that case.