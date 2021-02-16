Forecast: Snow and freezing rain coming to York County on Thursday and Friday

A strong winter storm system that's expected cut through York County beginning early Thursday morning could deliver 3 to 5 inches of snow and sleet, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow is possible after 1 a.m. Thursday and could last until afternoon, then becoming snow and sleet, according to NWS.

Thursday night could see a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet, with less than an inch of accumulation possible.

Snow will shift to freezing rain early Friday morning. There's a chance of rain showers between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday before the system rolls out and skies become partly cloudy, according to the forecast.

Low temperatures for both days will be in the 20s.

The weekend weather will be a mixture of cloudy to sunny with a low around 15 Saturday night, according to NWS.