Coroner: York City man died by suicide at Nixon County Park

A York City man died by suicide on Valentine's Day at Richard M. Nixon County Park, according to a York County Coroner's Office news release.

Christopher Hill, 30, of the 100 block of South Pine Street, was pronounced dead at 10:28 a.m. Sunday at the park, 5922 Nixon Drive, Springfield Township, according to the release.

Coroner Pam Gay said in the release that Hill "was found dead by a self-inflicted hanging." The body was found shortly after 9:30 a.m.

State police investigated with assistance from Jacobus Fire Department and park officials, according to the release. There will be no autopsy.

This was the second public suicide reported over the weekend by the coroner's office.

More:Coroner: Pedestrian died by suicide on I-83

A 22-year-old pedestrian died by suicide Friday on Interstate 83 after being struck by two tractor-trailers, the office reported.