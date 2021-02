Staff report

Firefighters are at the scene of a garage fire in West Manchester Township on Sunday morning.

The fire is in the 2300 block of Taxville Road, near the intersection with Baker Road, according to York County 911. It was reported around 11:15 a.m.

A second alarm has been called to get more fire crews to the scene. Multiple fire companies are at the scene.

This is a developing story, please check back later for more information.