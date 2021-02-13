Police: York Twp. man charged with 40 counts of child porn

A York Township man faces child pornography charges after police said he viewed images and videos of children as young as 2 years old.

Ryan Martin Taylor, of the 600 Blossom Hill Lane, 21, is charged with 40 counts of felony child pornography.

Taylor was arraigned Jan. 27 before District Judge Scott Laird and released on supervised bail with restrictive conditions. Those conditions include a ban on unsupervised internet access, and require him to receive a mental health evaluation and mandate that he comply with any recommended treatment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 22 before Laird.

York Area Regional Police began an investigation in December after the York County District Attorney's Office received a cyber tip from Kik, a free messaging app, that a user had uploaded media showing child sexual abuse.

Investigators traced the account to Taylor and served a search warrant Jan. 21 at his home, according to charging documents, which said police seized a cellphone and found four videos and 116 images of child pornography.

Police said Taylor also posed as a 12-year-old girl and communicated with pedophiles online to roll play the rape of children. Taylor said that his account was permanently closed by Kik for being part of a group that shared child pornography, according to charging documents.