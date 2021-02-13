Three new deaths in York County linked to COVID-19

There were three new deaths reported in York County as of noon Saturday, bringing the death total to 695 since the pandemic began, the state Department of Health reported.

Additionally, 167 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, for a new total of 34,254.

Statewide, health officials announced 113 new deaths, bringing the deathto 23,072.

On Saturday, 4,088 new COVID-19 cases were reported, raising the total to 892,344 total cases statewide.

About 87% of patients have recovered.

There have been 125,572 patients in York County who have tested negative for COVID-19, of the total 3,757,904patients tested negative to date in the state.

More than 27.5 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, with almost 481,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 108.2 million confirmed cases and more than 2.3 million deaths.