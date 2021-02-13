Snow and ice expected next week in York County

A pair of winter storms could bring snow and ice to York County next week, according to the National Weather Service State College hazardous weather outlook.

One system is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning, and another one could hit the region Thursday into Friday.

Monday night's forecast includes a chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet, according to NWS. Less than a half inch of snow and sleet is possible.

Tuesday's forecast says snow and sleet is possible before 8 a.m., then a chance of snow, freezing rain, and sleet are again possible that afternoon.

Meteorologists predict another winter storm Thursday that will bring rain and snow showers into Friday, according to NWS.

Snow is expected Thursday, then rain and snow showers at night, according to NWS.

Rain and snow showers are likely on Friday.

Today's forecast shows a wintery mix of snow, freezing drizzle, and sleet likely after 1 p.m., then rain and sleet likely at night,

Tomorrow's weather shows a chance of freezing rain and sleet before 8 a.m., then a chance of snow after 8 p.m.

Less than an inch of snow and freezing rain with little or no ice accumulation expected for York County today and tomorrow.