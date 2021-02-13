Coroner: Pedestrian died by suicide on I-83

The pedestrian killed Friday morning in a crash on Interstate 83 died by suicide, according to a York County Coroner's news release.

William Holliday, 22, of the 3100 block of North George Street in Manchester Township, died at 8:11 a.m. Friday after he was struck by two tractor trailers.

Holliday was walking near mile marker 22 about 5:50 a.m. when he "intentionally positioned himself in the path of oncoming traffic along the interstate," the release state.

He was struck by two tractor trailers and died immediately at the scene from multiple blunt force trauma, according to the release.

The coroner's office and Pennsylvania State Police investigated the incident. The truckdrivers are cooperating with police, according to the release.

There will be no autopsy.

Friday's fatality shutdown northbound lanes between Exit 22 (North George Street) and Exit 24 (Emigsville) and stalled morning commuters for about three hours.