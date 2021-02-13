BREAKING: Senate acquits Trump on incitement of insurrection charge

Dispatch staff

The U.S. Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump Saturday following a contentious impeachment trial.

The Senate voted 57-43 to convict Trump of inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 10 votes short of the 67 needed for a conviction.

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, of Pennsylvania, was one of seven Republicans to join all Senate Democrats in voting for Trump's conviction.

Five people, including a police officer, died Jan. 6 after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress voted to certify President Joe Biden's electoral victory over Trump.

It followed weeks of Trump claiming, falsely, that the election had been "stolen" from him. Shortly before the Jan. 6 insurrection, Trump held a rally outside the White House, telling a crowd to "fight like hell" before directing the crowd to march on Capitol Hill.

