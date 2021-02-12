Lower Allen Elementary closed after recording 2 COVID-19 cases

Lower Allen Elementary was closed Friday and students were instead learning remotely after West Shore School District officials recorded two COVID-19 cases linked to the school.

The district announced the closure Thursday night on its website. All school buildings are closed Monday for President's Day, so students are scheduled to return to the classroom Tuesday.

West Shore School District has recorded five COVID-19 cases across its 14 buildings in the last 14 days, including the two cases at Lower Allen, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard. The remaining three cases include one case at Cedar Cliff High School, one case at Red Land High School and one case at Washington Heights Elementary.

Two other elementary schools closed this week due to COVID-19, York Haven Elementary and Orendorf Elementary with the Northeastern School District. Each school recorded four COVID-19 cases within a 14-day period. The buildings are also closed until Tuesday.

