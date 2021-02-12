Light snow, freezing rain expected this weekend in York County

Light snow and freezing rain are expected to fall over central Pennsylvania this weekend, according to the National Weather Service State college.

York County should see a wintery mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain Saturday evening into Sunday morning, said National Weather Service meteorologist Craig Evanego.

Less than an inch of snow and freezing rain is expected for York County, Evanego said, but it's still enough to make untreated surfaces slick and traveling tricky.

More:Coroner: Pedestrian struck, killed on I-83

"It could make things slick but definitely not a big storm," he said. "It's all of central Pennsylvania that's going to get it, but we're not expecting anything much more than an inch of snow anywhere and maybe a bit of ice."

He said mainly southern Pennsylvania would be effected by ice.

For York County, there's break during the day Sunday before another chance of light wintery mix comes in Sunday night and into Monday.

"It doesn't look like real heavy accumulation Sunday night into Monday either, but just more of a nuisance type of event," he said. "It's just a couple of weak systems. We may have something more like a nor'easter by Tuesday."

He said this system is a bigger winter storm that has more moisture.

"It's still a little bit of uncertainty in the tracks. It's something to keep an eye on in the weather forecast as we go through the weekend," Evanego said.