Four new deaths in York County linked to COVID-19

There were four new deaths reported in York County on Friday, bringing the death total to 692, the state Department of Health reported.

Additionally, 141 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, for a new total of 34,087.

Statewide, health officials announced 99 new deaths, bringing the new total to 22,959

On Friday, 3,978 new COVID-19 cases were reported, raising the total to 888,256

About 86% of patients have recovered.

There have been 125,118 patients in York County who have tested negative for COVID-19, of the total 3,744,326 patients tested negative to date in the state.

More than 27.3 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, with almost 475,700 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 107.9 million confirmed cases and more than 2.3 million deaths.