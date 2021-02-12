Coroner: One killed in I-83 crash

One person was killed Friday morning in a crash that shuttered all northbound lanes of Interstate 83, according to Coroner Pam Gay.

All northbound lanes on I-83 between Exit 22 (North George Street) and Exit 24 (Emigsville) remained closed since about 9:30 a.m. because of the crash, according 511PA.

There was one fatality in the crash, Gay said.

The fatal crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. Friday, according to York County 911. It's not clear what caused the crash.

PennDOT traffic cameras showed lines of vehicles stalled on I-83 north for about a mile. Some drivers started reversing on I-83 to avoid the crash scene.

Southbound lanes are free flowing.

This is breaking news. Check back later for updates.