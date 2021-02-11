York Haven, Orendorf elementary schools temporarily closed due to COVID-19

All Northeastern School District schools are closed for the rest of the week due to the snowfall, but two schools also surpassed the threshold for new COVID-19 cases to warrant closure, too.

York Haven Elementary and Orendorf Elementary each recorded four COVID-19 cases within a 14 day-per as of Wednesday, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard. Superintendent Stacey Sidle said the schools are closed through Tuesday.

According to state guidance, schools with 900 or fewer students that record at least four COVID-19 cases within a 14-day period must close for a minimum of three days to clean. Northeastern School District signed an attestation form in November agreeing to comply with these guidelines.

All eight Northeastern School District school buildings were closed Thursday because of the snow, and were operating online under an early dismissal schedule, which Sidle said was already put in place before buildings closed. All students were also already given Friday and Monday off on the district calendar.

Two other schools in the district, Northeastern High School and Northeastern Middle School, temporarily closed earlier this year due to an influx of COVID-19 cases. Northeastern High School closed in late January after recording nine cases in 14 days, while Northeastern Middle School closed in early February after recording six cases in 14 days.

The Northeastern School District has recorded 19 COVID-19 cases within 14 days across its eight schools and administration building, including the four cases at York Haven and Orendorf. The district's COVID-19 dashboard does not note how many total cases have been recorded this school year.

The two new closures mark at least eight York County schools that have temporarily closed in 2021 due to an influx of COVID-19 cases. Half of those closures are from the Northeastern School District.