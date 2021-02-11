School delays, closures in York County after Wednesday's snowfall
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Some York County schools are operating on a two-hour delay or have closed Thursday following the overnight's snowfall, which brought several inches of snow to some areas. Officials cautioned drivers to watch out for slippery and hazardous road conditions that could impact the morning commute.
Here is a list of schools that have instituted either two-hour delays or are closed:
- Bible Baptist Christian Academy - Closed
- Christian School of York - Two Hour Delay
- Dallastown Area School District - Two Hour Delay
- Eastern York School District - Two Hour Delay
- Eastminster Preschool - Opening At 10 a.m.
- Fishing Creek Salem UMC - Closed
- Grace Academy - One Hour Delay
- Hanover Public School District - Two Hour Delay
- Holy Trinity Catholic School - Two Hour Delay
- Hope Christian School - Opening At 10 a.m.
- Logos Academy - Two Hour Delay
- Red Lion Christian School - Closed
- Shrewsbury Christian Academy - Two Hour Delay
- South Western School District - Two Hour Delay
- Southern York County School District - Closed
- Spring Grove Area School District - Two Hour Delay
- St. John The Baptist Catholic School - Two Hour Delay
- St. Joseph School - York - Two Hour Delay
- St. Paul Lutheran Preschool - York - Opening at 10 a.m.
- St. Rose Of Lima School - Thomasville - Two Hour Delay
- West York Area School District - Two Hour Delay
- York Adventist Christian School - Two Hour Delay
- York Catholic High School - Two Hour Delay
- York Country Day School - Two Hour Delay
- York Learning Center - Two Hour Delay
- York Suburban School District - Two Hour Delay