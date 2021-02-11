Bloodied and 'deformed': Newberry Twp. Police say man beat pregnant woman

A Newberry Township man has been accused of beating a pregnant woman so badly that she was left bloodied and "deformed," police said.

Scott Allen Smith, of the 1800 block of York Road, is charged with aggravated assault with extreme indifference, and strangulation, both felonies. He's also charged with harassment and simple assault, both misdemeanors.

Smith, 40, is free on a $25,000 bail. He was arraigned Jan. 30 before District Judge John H. Fishel. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 17 before District Judge Scott J. Gross

Newberry Township Police were dispatched about 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 29 to Smith's residence for report of a domestic violence.

A woman had escaped the home and went to a neighbor's residence seeking help, according to charging documents. The neighbor let her in and locked Smith out, police said.

The woman told police Smith came home intoxicated. The pair got into an argument before he punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground, according to charging documents.

The woman said he "then jumped on top of her and started to punch her in the stomach repeatedly" before choking her.

She told police she is pregnant and that Smith knew this, according to charging documents. The woman said she nearly lost consciousness, but was eventually able to break free after a violent struggle.

Her face was covered in blood and "deformed," charging documents said.

When police asked Smith what happened, he "claimed to have no idea why the police were involved."

He was highly intoxicated, police said.