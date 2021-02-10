Police: Hanover bank teller saved woman from scam

An alert M&T Bank teller helped stopped a woman from being scammed out of thousands of dollars by a West Virginia man posing as electrician in Hanover, police said.

Brian Alexander Taulton, 53, of the 100 block of West Burke Street in Martinsburg, West Virginia, is charged with making a false statement to induce agreement for home improvement services and theft by deception false impression, both felonies.

Hanover Borough Police filed charges last month. He hasn't been arrested.

Police were dispatched about 3:22 p.m. Dec. 15 to an M&T Bank, 105 Dart Drive in Hanover Borough, for a report of a fraud, according to charging documents.

A teller at the bank told police a man tried to cash a $7,600 check but left when the transaction was declined by the victim, who is over 60 years old.

"(She) stated that she observed that Defendant had already cashed a $7,500 check from Victim," state the criminal complaint. "...(S)he contacted (victim), and learned that (victim) had written the checks to Defendant for electrical repairs."

The teller advised the woman that she might the victim of a fraud, so the woman cancelled the check, according to charging documents.

The victim told police Taulton and several other men wearing safety vests knocked on her door in Hanover the day before.

Taulton told her that he needed to check the residence's electrical connections and outlets afterwards he "advised her that she needed to upgrade the entire residence, or she may face having her power shut off by the electric company."

The woman gave police a "work order slip" that Taulton had given to her, showing a cost of $8,600 to rewire the residence and required a $7,500 deposit for materials, according to charging documents.

The victim gave Taulton a $7,500 check. Taulton came back the next day and said he needed another $7,500 to complete the job. The victim wrote him another check.

Police said bank video surveillance showed Taulton attempted to cash the check and his signature on the cashed checked matched the signature on his identification record.