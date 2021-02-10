More snowfall expected Wednesday in York County

Snowfall is expected Wednesday night and into Thursday in York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Central Pennsylvania is under a winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday, and the front could deliver 2 to 3 inches of snow.

The watch affects the Susquehanna Valley including York, Dauphin, Cumberland, Adams and Lancaster counties, NWS announced, with the greatest amounts south of Interstate 81 corridor.

For York County, accumulations of 1 to 3 inches is possible with snowfall mainly after 9 p.m. Wednesday and before 7 a.m. Thursday, according to NWS.

The weather service cautioned drivers to watch out for slippery and hazardous road conditions that could impact the morning and evening commute.

Wednesday's forecast is mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. The night's low is around 26.

NWS predicts another period of mainly light snow for Saturday afternoon into early Sunday for portions of central Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission reminds motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility.