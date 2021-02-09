York County had nine new deaths linked to COVID-19 over two days

York County had nine new deaths linked to COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 672 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

Of those deaths, four were reported on Monday and five were reported Sunday.

Additionally, 544 new cases of COVID-19 were reported for a new total of 33,618 in York County. There were 392 new cases reported Monday and 152 Sunday.

More:Two more York County Judicial Center workers test positive for COVID-19

More:Susquehannock High School remains open despite high COVID-19 cases

Statewide, there were 224 new deaths reported, increasing the total to 22,620. There were 71 new deaths reported Saturday, four Sunday and 149 Monday,

There were also a three-day total of 11,309 new COVID-19 cases reported for an overall total of 876,913 statewide since the pandemic began.

There were 4,088 reported Tuesday; 2,504 Monday; and 4,717 Sunday.

About 85% of COVID-19 patients have recovered, according to state data.

There have been 124,322 patients in York County who have tested negative for COVID-19, of the total 3,717,669 patients tested negative to date in the state.

More than 27.1 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, with almost 465,600 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 106.6 million confirmed cases and more than 2.3 million deaths.