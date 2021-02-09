Susquehannock High School remains open despite high COVID-19 cases

Despite recording 12 COVID-19 cases within 14 days, Susquenhannock High School's doors remained open Tuesday.

According to Southern York County School District's website, the district had recorded 21 cases across its six buildings over the previous 14 days, with 12 recorded at the high school. Under state guidance, that is enough cases to close the school for at least 14 days.

The district is currently operating all schools under a hybrid schedule. Susquehannock High School officials confirmed the building was still open to students.

All York County school districts, including Southern York County, signed an attestation form in November agreeing to comply with several state guidelines in order to keep their schools open.

According to the guidance, a school the size of Susquehannock High School should close for at least 14 days if 11 or more cases are recorded in the building within a 14-day period. A building the same size that records six to 10 cases in 14 days is instructed to close for at least three days.

"Please know that we will be following these guidelines," district officials said on their website.

According to the district website, their COVID-19 dashboard includes all positive or presumptive cases, but not all of those cases are always counted toward a closure if the individual was not in the building for "an extended period of time."

The context of these cases are unknown. Officials from the district and high school could not immediately be reached Tuesday for comment.

At least three other York County school districts did not immediately close schools this year after recording enough COVID-19 cases to warrant a closure. In all three cases, however, officials eventually did close the buildings.

Kendall Alexander, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Education, said in an email that possible violations to the attestation form are "handled on a case-by-case basis," and at minimum state officials will discuss the issue with the district. She did not mention a maximum measure the department would reach to enforce the policy.

"The health and safety of students is the responsibility of school administrators and locally elected school boards," Alexander said in the email. "That responsibility existed before the pandemic, and that remains the same now with the additional mitigation requirements."