York County Coroner's phone lines and internet down

The phones and internet service at the York County Coroner's Office were having connection issues Monday morning, the coroner's office said in a Tweet.

In the Tweet, the coroner's office said funeral homes should contact the staff via their cellphones and that the public should call 717-659-8215 to reach someone at the coroner's office.

The cause of the outage was unclear, as was whether any other York County departments were also having connection issues.

Just last month, the county's Human Services departments temporarily lost their phone service due to a damaged CenturyLink phone cable in Maryland, officials said. Several other counties, including Adams County, were also affected.

