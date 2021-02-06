Six more die from COVID-19 in York County

There were six new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in York County as of noon Saturday, bringing the overall total to 663 since the pandemic began, the state Department of Health reported.

Additionally, 216 new cases of COVID-19 were reported for a new total of 33,074 in York County.

Statewide, there were 157 new deaths, increasing the total to 22,396. There were also 3,930 new COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 865,604 statewide since the pandemic began.

About 85% of COVID-19 patients have recovered, according to state data.

There have been 123,007patients in York County who have tested negative for COVID-19, of the total 3,688,185 patients tested negative to date in the state.

More than 26.8 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University, with almost 459,000 deaths linked to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been about 105.5 million confirmed cases and more than 2.3 million deaths.